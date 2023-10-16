Citizens Stay in Touch with Federal Agencies Via Teleconferencing

With the possible exception of lawyers, most people would do almost anything to avoid spending time in a federal courtroom. But there’s good news for those who have with dates at the U.S. Court of Federal Claims. Today, with the judge’s permission, it’s possible to attend those hearings remotely.

In fact, says IT Director Chris Warner, the USCFC has offered videoconferencing for years. Before the COVID-19 pandemic, however, the technology was used only occasionally.

“If somebody had to be brought in from a place like California, that’s when it proved very useful,” Warner says, noting that USCFC’s only building is located in Washington, D.C. “Our courtrooms aren’t necessarily convenient if you live thousands of miles away.”

As it did to organizations everywhere, COVID-19 forced the court to shift the majority of its operations to a virtual environment. Courtrooms are now designed to allow the use of multiple videoconferencing tools, including Zoom and Cisco Webex, among others.

Post-pandemic, business at USCFC is mostly back to normal, Warner says. But courtrooms still contain everything they need to host participants from anywhere in the world, and remote and hybrid hearings have become far more routine.

Each room at the USCFC now includes large-screen monitors, microphones and cameras at the judge’s bench and counsel tables, says Courtroom Technology Coordinator Brandon Kolpak. Document cameras allow lawyers and witnesses to easily display paper items, and HDMI and VGA connections are provided for sharing images and audio from attendees’ laptops.

Those in the room, Kolpak notes, can communicate seamlessly with anyone who is not, as long as the offsite participants have similar technological capabilities. It’s his team’s job to ensure that’s the case prior to any scheduled hearing conducted by videoconference.

“Especially compared with three years ago, it’s fairly straightforward,” Kolpak says, no matter what platform a person wants to use. “I’d like to think that we’re pretty accommodating. We want to make sure that people can get to court.”

