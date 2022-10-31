Upgraded Videoconferencing Equipment Helps VA Provide Services from A Distance

Why a ‘Hardware Agnostic’ Approach Is the Goal

VA is working on integration across its different teleconferencing areas with a standard architecture that would make the agency “hardware agnostic” for end users, “so that it doesn’t matter what room you’re in, what computer you’re using,” Pool says. “You should be able to seamlessly leverage any of our current tools.”

The latest video teleconferencing software has made the user interface simple and easy, without the need for a highly trained technician to run it, Touhill says. System integration is another goal of upgrading the technology.

“More and more, folks want to integrate across different platforms into legacy devices, like a Cisco Tandberg device,” he says. “I still want to be able to plug in somebody who’s coming in off of a different platform. So, heterogeneity is probably one of the biggest Christmas wish list items for folks who are looking at video technology, and the market is responding to that.”

The Social Security Administration uses videoconferencing to allow people to apply for a replacement Social Security card (if they are U.S. citizens with no information changes) or virtually attend a hearing with an administrative law judge, according to Darren Lutz, an SSA press officer.

The agency hosts those meetings using Microsoft Teams and Poly video teleconferencing equipment. SSA employees who telework can load the Poly RealPresence client application onto their laptops to connect remotely to the existing endpoints, Lutz explained.

DISCOVER: Why improving endpoint security is the new normal.

How the SSA Is Benefiting from Tech Upgrades

The SSA’s teleconferencing technology is not only more convenient for the end user but also cuts down on foot traffic at local offices, Lutz says. With administrative law judge hearings, teleconferencing helps the agency spread the workload across its offices nationwide to reduce scheduling delays.

The agency’s older Poly teleconferencing technology required two video endpoints — one at a Social Security office and another at a third-party site — and the customer had to travel to one of those locations for the virtual meeting.

“Using videoconferencing technology has helped us better connect with our employees,” Lutz says. “It has allowed for increased workplace flexibility without the loss of face-to-face interaction and collaboration with our employees.”

Vendors also have made great improvements in audio and video performance, Pool says. And with the latest tools for monitoring and measuring metrics, VA can evaluate service quality in the background, so its IT team can proactively expand bandwidth or adjust the data processing rate in real time.

The Veterans Benefits Administration has five primary contact centers, and the agency migrated four of them to a standard Cisco enterprise platform over the past year.

“That just gives us so much more,” Pool says. “Not just in terms of better technology, better capability, better security, more reliability, more redundancy and true engineering excellence in this particular space, but it also gives us internally the benefit of having our workforce targeted and trained to a very specific, standardized platform.”