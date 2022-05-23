Review: Logitech StreamCam Gives Viewers A Clear View of Virtual Meetings

Camera Enables Quick and Easy Setup

Ideal for broadcasting live content from its robust 2.1-megapixel optical sensor, the Logitech StreamCam Plus is great for webinars or teleconferencing.

The camera features an artificial intelligence capability that provides seamless facial tracking including auto-focus and exposure. When a speaker is giving a presentation, the person’s face will be clear and crisp throughout.

I tested this feature by using the StreamCam during team meetings and routine presentations with executives for three weeks, then reverting back to the built-in notebook camera. My viewers let me know how much clearer and better I looked with the StreamCam; they said the difference was notable.

The StreamCam’s versatile mounting options showcase presenters in the best positions and at the right angles. They’ll seem to be looking viewers in the eyes, not above or below them, while still being able to read their screens and notes.

Although all these features are terrific, the most impressive capability of the StreamCam is its quick setup. During a business trip, I needed to take an extremely important meeting in an airport terminal, but I was three minutes late. Nonetheless, I was able to get the camera up and ready before the videoconferencing tool started the meeting.

Cameras are often unsung heroes at work, and are nowadays essential to working on the go or from home. The Logitech StreamCam Plus is a testament to these principles.

