Review: Logitech StreamCam Gives Viewers A Clear View of Virtual Meetings

When streaming live video, the right camera makes a difference. It’s second only to sufficient network bandwidth for ensuring that a virtual meeting is not disrupted by choppy and frozen images.
Now that virtual meetings are commonplace in the federal government — with telework making up more than 80 percent of total work hours at the pandemic’s peak, according to a Government Accountability Office report — agency IT staff must be operating with the latest technology to keep productivity at its highest.
The Logitech StreamCam Plus is a powerful new camera that meets those needs and proves ideal for collaborative meetings and remote calls.
Its solid video quality offers peace of mind for agencies providing teleconnection to citizens who need services without communication issues and workers who must hear meeting details clearly.
Camera Enables Quick and Easy Setup
Ideal for broadcasting live content from its robust 2.1-megapixel optical sensor, the Logitech StreamCam Plus is great for webinars or teleconferencing.
The camera features an artificial intelligence capability that provides seamless facial tracking including auto-focus and exposure. When a speaker is giving a presentation, the person’s face will be clear and crisp throughout.
I tested this feature by using the StreamCam during team meetings and routine presentations with executives for three weeks, then reverting back to the built-in notebook camera. My viewers let me know how much clearer and better I looked with the StreamCam; they said the difference was notable.
The StreamCam’s versatile mounting options showcase presenters in the best positions and at the right angles. They’ll seem to be looking viewers in the eyes, not above or below them, while still being able to read their screens and notes.
Although all these features are terrific, the most impressive capability of the StreamCam is its quick setup. During a business trip, I needed to take an extremely important meeting in an airport terminal, but I was three minutes late. Nonetheless, I was able to get the camera up and ready before the videoconferencing tool started the meeting.
Cameras are often unsung heroes at work, and are nowadays essential to working on the go or from home. The Logitech StreamCam Plus is a testament to these principles.
4 Traits of an Effective Video Camera
A little-noticed aspect of video cameras is how many parts make up this important technology.
With so many features to discuss, I’ve simplified the qualities of an effective video camera, like the Logitech StreamCam Plus, into four S’s: sound, size, sight and simplicity.
- Sound: The StreamCam Plus offers outstanding image quality and premium audio performance that drives bright and strong sound in any setting. I used the camera during a conference call at an airport without needing my headset; the sound quality was terrific.
- Size: Measuring 3.1x5.4x5.4 inches and weighing less than 12 ounces, the Logitech StreamCam Plus is the perfect size — small enough to be portable but large enough to be packed with capabilities and strong features.
- Sight: With a resolution of 1920x1080 and an image clarity of 1080p color, the StreamCam is amazing at displaying sharp and crips images. It’s the camera’s best feature.
- Simplicity: Finally, the Logitech StreamCam is easy to use, connecting via a versatile and universal USB-C 3.1 Gen 1 cable that drives functionality.
Additionally, the Logitech StreamCam also provides advanced Logitech Capture software that lets users employ multiple cameras, text overlays and scene transitions capable of driving amazing and dynamic webinars.
SPECIFICATIONS
CAMERA TYPE: Live streaming camera
OPTICAL SENSOR: 2.1MP
IMAGE CLARITY: 1080p color
RESOLUTION: 1920x1080
FRAMES PER SECOND: 60
CONNECTIONS: USB-C 3.1 Gen 1
ADDITIONAL FEATURES: Audio
OS REQUIRED: Apple MacOS, Microsoft Windows 10
