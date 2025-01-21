Review: Maximize Collaboration Regardless of Location with the Poly Studio X50

Block Distracting Noises with the AI Filter

NoiseBlockAI uses artificial intelligence and machine learning to reduce distracting noises and reverberations during meetings and video calls. It automatically mutes a microphone when it detects background noise and unmutes the mic when it detects a voice.

I tested NoiseBlockAI by asking a group of people in a meeting room to type on their keyboards or make other annoying sounds, such as eating chips from a bag or opening sodas. Despite the best efforts of my noisy team, the presentation went off without a hitch. The NoiseBlockAI feature ensured that we could all hear the presenter over the crunching and popping sounds, and people on the other end of the presentation did not notice any background noises.

Poly recommends using NoiseBlockAI in rooms with reflective surfaces, such as glass walls or tables, because those tend to amplify sound. In my tests, I used the feature in rooms with various surfaces and didn’t notice any differences with respect to meeting quality.

SPECIFICATIONS

PRODUCT TYPE: Conferencing system video bar

DATA LINK PROTOCOLS: Gigabit Ethernet

ADDITIONAL PORTS: USB

GRAPHICS MODES (CONTENT): 4K UHD

ADDED FEATURES: Kensington lock, noise reduction

Smart Camera Gives Everyone a Seat at the Virtual Table

DirectorAI, another key feature that shined during my testing, is a smart camera technology that ensures all participants are seen clearly and everyone has a seat at the virtual table in each meeting.

This feature is especially helpful during hybrid meetings to help remote and in-person teammates focus on the person speaking, with nobody fading into the background. If presenters move to and from a whiteboard, DirectorAI keeps them in focus at all times.

DISCOVER: The FDA’s Electronic Submission Gateway is a big step forward.

Perhaps the most important feature of the Poly Studio X50 video bar is that it doesn’t require a PC for setup. Similar devices often require a long and onerous installation, which needs to be repeated each time they are brought to a new room or environment. With the Poly Studio X50, users can connect to any cloud video service and get meetings up and running with just a couple clicks, regardless of where they are or what other equipment is available.