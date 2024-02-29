Q&A: The National Science Foundation Is Adapting Teleworking to a Hybrid World

Before the COVID-19 pandemic, the National Science Foundation already had a high percentage of teleworkers; in 2019, 94 percent of the agency’s 1,500 employees worked remotely, with nearly one-quarter of those taking three or more days per week.

But even federal agencies already familiar with telework experienced some technological turmoil in spring 2020 and took lessons from that experience. Three top NSF officials — CIO Terry Carpenter; Dorothy Aronson, chief data officer and chief AI officer, who was CIO in 2020; and William Malyszka, director of the NSF division of human resource management — discussed the changes in their agency’s digital experience with FedTech.

FEDTECH: What challenges does NSF face as it establishes a more modern and agile foundation to support the workforce?

CARPENTER: As NSF increases its onsite presence with the return-to-office transition, with requirements for both shared and collaboration spaces, we are introducing hardware that can improve the hybrid work experience while also improving service resilience and redundancy so that the new tools supporting hybrid work meet their expanding requirements.

We’re also investing time and resources to improve end-user education, helping staff and visitors choose the right tools for their tasks, and ensuring good security hygiene while promoting a culture that encourages our workforce to learn new ways to operate in the hybrid environment.

