Digital Collaboration Tools Power Federal Employee Productivity

For many government agencies, videoconferencing is nothing new. The U.S. District Court of Oregon, for instance, has used video tools for about 15 years to enable remote presentation of evidence and testimony.

In the past, these were expensive, purpose-built solutions that required significant support from IT departments. But over several years — particularly since the COVID-19 pandemic accelerated the trend of remote work — agencies have increasingly adopted user-friendly solutions that keep their entire workforce connected.

The Oregon court and other federal courts around the country share a scalable on-premises video, audio and web communications platform with an intuitive user experience built on technology that leverages a web browser. Where videoconferencing was previously a specialized technology reserved for niche use cases, it is now a regular part of the court system’s everyday workflows.

“Videoconferencing used to be something that I was responsible for, or there would be maybe another two or three other IT staff members to help out,” says Houston Bolles, courtroom technology specialist for the organization.

“If someone wanted to connect over video, we needed to be there to make it happen. But this tool has taken what was before a very specialized technology and just exploded it. Now everybody knows how to do it.”

Will McKeon-White, a senior analyst covering modern technology operations for Forrester, says that government IT leaders should carefully think through how video solutions will be used before agencies make investments.

“There is still a distinct advantage to having a really nice set of cameras, especially if you have multiple people in a room,” he says. “It comes down to where and how you need collaboration to happen.”

Click the banner to learn how organizations are gearing up for success in the era of hybrid work.