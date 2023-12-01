Improve Contact Center Efficiency with Cloud and Digital-First Services

Empathetic Technology Improves the Contact Center Experience
The third benefit is the potential to focus on innovations in citizen engagement such as mobile applications, chatbots or interactive voice response, Spruill says.
“When someone does want to contact an agency, they must be provided with digital-first options like chat or messaging capabilities,” Khan says. “It’s paramount that solutions deliver higher forms of automation with smarter handoffs to humans, if there’s an exception or a problem.”
One example of automation in action comes from a Five9 case study in which an agency implemented an interactive voice response system and integrated it with its customer relationship management system. This deployment allowed the virtual agent to look up a citizen’s information, such as accounts held with the agency, and walk through the options associated with those accounts.
With this type of deployment, up to 87 percent of calls can be resolved without the involvement of human agents, according to Five9. When a contact center representative does need to get involved, context is available for a fast, personalized answer.
While this benefits all citizens, it’s especially helpful for those who may otherwise ask someone to call on their behalf and as a result may have to wait days for a critical answer to a simple question.
Securing Contact Centers in the Cloud
Because agencies face a host of cybersecurity threats, any technology upgrade must secure citizens’ data and their interactions with the government. Legacy systems residing on outdated, unsupported on-premises servers are an easy target for attackers attempting to breach agency firewalls, Khan says.
Software as a Service and Platform as a Service solutions encrypt data at rest, in transit and in use. Access can be further protected through zero-trust security, which requires ongoing authorization and authentication and regular review of audit logs for suspicious activity, Khan says.
Spruill says recent federal developments should help agencies manage a transition to the cloud in the name of improving contact center operations and citizen engagement:
- The release of digital-first public experience policy guidance provides a robust framework for modernization with common standards for delivering online tools and experiences citizens want.
- The signing of the FedRAMP Authorization Act standardizes security and risk assessment for cloud technologies. Agencies can evaluate and select technology quickly, building on other agencies’ decision-making processes if applicable.
- The 2021 CX executive order ties the security of public-facing servers to existing National Institute of Standards and Technology guidelines. Agencies can work with a framework already in place and rest assured that cloud services will meet their needs.
“Agencies need a secure and resilient technology infrastructure to support a digital-first approach, and they must prioritize data security in the digital environment,” Spruill says. “Replacing legacy systems with more secure technology, including the adoption of cloud-based services, will enhance cybersecurity and citizen-centric services.”