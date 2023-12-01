Improve Contact Center Efficiency with Cloud and Digital-First Services

Despite digital-first customer service taking off in the private sector, citizens still strongly prefer phone calls and in-person visits for engaging with government agencies.

It could be that they enjoy interactions with dedicated and knowledgeable staff members. It could also be that the presence of legacy technology infrastructure makes digital interactions difficult.

To that end, the Biden administration’s 2024 budget proposal included $500 million in funding to help agencies implement updated technology, pilot new online tools and increase capacity, thereby improving customer experience (CX). This would be an important step forward for agencies that are used to being stretched thin.

“Government agencies need to operate at scale. Manual, legacy processes are an inhibitor to being able to do that, and they also invite human error,” says Javed Khan, senior vice president and general manager at Cisco Collaboration. “It can be quite difficult to deliver elevated experiences when using legacy systems.”

As agencies modernize with digital-first services, they must ensure that the systems they implement fulfill their technology and workflow needs while also meeting citizens’ privacy and security expectations. Increasingly, this means moving to the cloud.

