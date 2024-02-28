Q&A: How ITA Prioritizes Its Many Digital Experience Projects

FEDTECH: What technologies are at the top of your priority list for incorporating into ITA?

CARON: We are low-code/no-code first and foremost. If there is a perfectly good wheel, why do we have to reinvent it?

We are completely in the cloud, which is a great advantage because it gives us a lot of flexibility and lets us more directly work on delivering the things we need. When you have a data center, there are logistics and servers that go with that. We have better time to value and can get things out in a shorter amount of time.

We’re able to better sustain things in the long run because we aren’t adding complexity. We’re a small agency, but we have some very important applications because we do a lot of interfacing with the public that wants to work with the Commerce Department. It’s very important that we can easily sustain with the resources we have.

FEDTECH: How have industry partnerships helped ITA improve digital experience?

CARON: Industry partnerships are so important, especially being in the cloud. There are new features in some of these platforms that are being made available at warp speed today, and working with our service providers to understand what those are and how we can leverage them helps: “Here’s our use case.” “Well, here’s the technology that you have available.”

Let’s say I’ve used a particular tool for a specific purpose many times, but we’re only using 10 percent of it. Could 90 percent be taken advantage of? How can I make the most of my investments?

Working with the providers helps us understand where the technology roadmap is going so that we can plan ahead.