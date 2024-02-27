Q&A: Agencies Reveal the IT Lessons That Stuck Post-Pandemic

FEDTECH: What IT changes made to cope with the pandemic are still part of your daily routine?
GOLLEY: We implemented and rely upon videoconferencing capabilities, a document approval routing system and an all-digital document storage culture. During the pandemic, FCA made maximum use of technology, such as Microsoft Teams, that allowed staff to work remotely. We also continued to follow some of the facilities-related guidance from the Safer Federal Workforce Task Force.
NOGA: We’re having this conversation through a videoconferencing technology, Zoom. At the EPA, we widely use MS Teams, and I would say that's the norm today and going forward. Before the pandemic, we were having long conversations about how we were going to transition our workforce to adopt Skype at that time. Generally, that centered around how to promote adoption use by the workforce. The pandemic removed the challenges of widespread adoption because that technology became one of the most important tools to ensure we could still meet our mission requirements.
Another thing we changed was how we were communicating to the workforce. We took out a lot of IT jargon because people want to understand what's happening to their computers in plain language. Now they've gotten used to updates and new features, so the time needed to perform updates has definitely been reduced.
Before the pandemic, we also identified our most important goals, and those centered on digitization and meeting M-19-21 requirements. When the pandemic hit, none of the goals changed. We're standing up two digitization centers, and we continue to embrace and expand the digital receipt of information from external stakeholders.
COSSA: One thing we developed to help with social distancing was a tool that overlays the floor plans of our buildings with access to computers. We could select a facility, drill down to the specific floor, see the complete layout of that floor, and then based on the system logins, we could see which desks were populated. Today, we can quickly see parts of the building where no one's logged in, and we can further investigate whether there is a switch or a router or a fiber issue in that part of the building. It has a lot of utility post-COVID.