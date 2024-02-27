Q&A: Agencies Reveal the IT Lessons That Stuck Post-Pandemic

FEDTECH: What pandemic-era purchases or deployments have you upgraded?

GOLLEY: I think each system FCA implemented because of the pandemic has been upgraded because it continues to be relied upon in the new hybrid work environment. These systems include virtual collaboration, videoconferencing, digital document storage, document routing and approval, and the system to identify who is in the office each day.

NOGA: Prior to the pandemic, we adopted a position to refresh computers every four years, so we didn't need to make immediate investments to update laptops. Where we did make additional investments was with our VPN, because there were more people who were connecting remotely than was originally planned or expected. But that was only for a short period of time until we reduced the need for employees to connect to the VPN.

We also incorporated technologies to protect their machines regardless of where they sit. Prior to the pandemic we relied on employees coming into the office and connecting to the internal network so their computers could be scanned. However, when your laptop is sitting on your network at home, our ability to protect those devices was significantly diminished. We were able to quickly leverage endpoint device management technologies and actually improved how we managed those devices regardless of where that device was located.

COSSA: The majority of those upgrades have been to behind-the-scenes infrastructure, such as expanding the network circuit bandwidth to be able to go beyond the footprint that we had pre-COVID. We also put in a lot of infrastructure on the security side for the authentication of people and devices. But the big change is that it doesn't have to be all government-furnished equipment, as we were doing. Now you can use your own device at home in a completely virtual session.

FEDTECH: What lessons did you learn from the quick pivot to telework that have stuck?

GOLLEY: FCA conducted a telework test that consisted of all FCA employees working from home for a few days. We confirmed that we could continue to execute while leveraging the benefits of telework, such as creating more efficient teamwork and striking a good work-life balance. Under telework, we have spent less time commuting, and we have more time to focus on work and work products, more efficient meetings and better document tracking and activity logging. We continue to reap those benefits even as we return to the office.

NOGA: The pandemic wasn’t the first time we thought of a pivot to telework, albeit our planning never envisioned a 100 percent telework scenario. I think the blizzard of 2010 and what we went through to equip the workforce after that helped prepare us for the pandemic. Since the pandemic, we have really reduced the requirement for folks to come in to interact with paper files. That's all gone digital. And I think you're going to see more of that. One thing that we're looking at right now is moving to softphones. Desk phones don’t do much good when no one is there to make or receive calls. We are moving to softphone technology so everything an employee needs is tied to that mobile computer.

COSSA: What remains today is a culture change. The majority of classified meetings were physical meetings, where everybody gathered in a conference room. We think about classified discussions and classified work being done in a sensitive compartmented information facility, and it is. But we also found a whole new line of business to support classified conferencing. We built up our infrastructure to support virtual top-secret meetings; that remains today. And that opened up the opportunity not just for teleworking, but for the ability to work at any of our facilities.