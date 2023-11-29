What New Federal Digital Experience Guidance Means for Agencies

The White House wants agencies to ensure they’re providing easy-to-use, trustworthy, accessible information to improve how they communicate with citizens, which is why it issued digital experience guidance in September.

“Delivering a Digital-First Public Experience,” the guidance released by the Office of Management and Budget, serves as a framework for agencies, offering actions and standards for modernizing websites and other digital services.

The document is considered implementation guidance for the 21st Century Integrated Digital Experience Act (21st Century IDEA), the 2018 law that provided agencies with a roadmap for digital transformation and improving customer experience but lacked hard deadlines for increasing the use of services such as electronic signatures.

“In issuing the new guidance, hopefully we'll see more of an acceleration of adoption of electronic signatures as a primary way of signing documents,” says David Santiago, head of industry for public sector at Adobe.

