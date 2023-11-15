FedTech IT Influencers Praise Federal Customer Experience Advances

IRS Pilot Provides ‘Incredible’ CX Example

The IRS, burdened by funding shortfalls, lack of staff and aging IT (some more than 60 years old, according to a Government Accountability Office report from February) received praise from several FedTech influencers for its modernization progress.

“I was very happy to see that the IRS created its free Direct File pilot this year,” says Garrett Berntsen, director for technology and national security at the National Security Council, in his personal capacity. “This is an incredible achievement, considering the complexity of the filing processes and need to coordinate with a number of different states.”

Taxpayers in 13 states — four that decided to partner with the IRS and nine that don’t have state income tax — may be eligible for the program in 2024.

The pilot “shows how, for a relatively small investment, government can deliver results for the American people that save them time and money, and make their lives a bit easier,” Berntsen adds.

Francis Rose, host of the Fed Gov Today podcast and television show, says that the IRS project stands out for him “because of the perception people have of the IRS’s tech posture. The work they’re doing is proving the IRS can do more than they thought they could.”

EXPLORE: Read IT influencer Eric Egan's take on the digital services needed to improve CX.

Cloud Migration and Cybersecurity Project See ‘Outstanding’ Progress

Some customer experience successes focused on communication with and among employees. The Space Force this year released the Guardian One app for mobile devices; it gives the force’s Guardians access to USSF news and social media as well as to a Space Force handbook.

“Within its first week of release, Guardian One was trending as the No. 2 downloaded mobile application in the ‘Free News and Information’ category,” says Space Force Chief Technology and Innovation Officer Lisa Costa.

Cybersecurity and cloud migration progress also caught the attention of FedTech IT influencers. Katy Mann, Okta’s senior vice president of public sector, gives a nod to fellow influencer Jen Easterly, director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, and her team.

They’ve done “outstanding work driving awareness and the adoption of stronger security practices by promoting the use of multifactor authentication and the availability of more phishing-resistant passwordless options,” she says.

“This is by no means their job alone,” adds Mann, whose company publishes the annual Secure Sign-In Trends Report. “We all have a role to play here, as a federal or industry player.”