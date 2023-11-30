30 Federal IT Influencers Worth a Follow in 2023

With a zero-trust deadline looming for civilian agencies, the increasing use of artificial intelligence and continuing threats from both nation-state and independent rogue actors, today’s federal IT influencers have a lot on their plates.

2024 adds another level of complexity as the presidential primary season nears. Facts often became victims of misinformation in 2020, and with four years of practice under their belts (and a changing social media landscape), those who want to use cyberspace as a weapon can wield it more effectively.

On another front, federal agencies are working hard to meet the September 2024 deadline to have a plan in place for a zero-trust environment, and are looking for ways to increase cybersecurity and IT hiring.

Our 2023 influencers — listed in alphabetical order by first name — have been at the forefront of all these activities. Just as they steer their agencies, customers and partners through the ever-changing world of government IT, we hope they’ll be your guides as well.

And if you're on the list, let everyone know

