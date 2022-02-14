CISA’s Work with the Private Sector, Speedy Action by Feds Mitigated Log4j Threat

The Department of Homeland Security’s cybersecurity agency was able to leverage a recently created partnership with the private sector to quickly nip a major software vulnerability, known as Log4j, in the bud, according to industry experts.

However, leaders at the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency say that despite quick efforts by agencies to mitigate the vulnerability after it was discovered late last year, the government likely has not seen the end of the threat.

At a Feb. 8 Senate hearing, experts praised the Joint Cyber Defense Collaborative, an initiative CISA launched last August to help coordinate cyberthreat responses among federal agencies, the private sector, and state and local governments.

“Its structure provided a body to scramble a snap call on Saturday afternoon after Log4shell emerged to allow industry competitors act as partners with the government to share raw situational awareness and we must continue building upon this partnership,” Jen Miller-Osborn, deputy director of threat intelligence at Palo Alto Networks’ Unit 42 said during a hearing of the Senate Homeland Security and Government Affairs Committee, according to CyberScoop.

In December, CISA and private sector partners identified an exploitation, Log4Shell, which is a vulnerability in the broadly used, open-source Apache logging tool Log4j. CISA released a scanning tool for the vulnerability Dec. 21 and required federal civilian agencies to assess their exposure to Apache Log4j vulnerabilities and immediately patch those systems or implement other appropriate mitigation measures.

