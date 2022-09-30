30 Federal IT Influencers Worth a Follow in 2022

Federal agencies received a going-away present from 2021 as the year came to a close — the discovery of the Log4j vulnerability, possibly present in thousands of commercial off-the-shelf products and a sign that the cybersecurity environment continued to bear watching.

As 2022 rolled on, the federal government and its private sector partners worked through the possibility of Russian cyberattacks, continuing IT supply chain delays and deadlines to comply with White House executive orders on cybersecurity.

In particular, the move to zero-trust environments captured federal attention this year, as well as efforts to improve the citizen experience on government websites. The members of our 2022 “influencer list” have been on the front lines in all of these activities.

Just as these 30 federal IT influencers — listed in alphabetical order by first name — have guided their agencies, their customers and their partners through the maze that was government IT in 2022, we hope they’ll be your touchstones as well.

And if you’re on the list, tell the world; grab our IT influencer cover image for your social media pages and websites.

Click the banner below to get access to customized content by becoming an Insider.