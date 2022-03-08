Master Data Management Guides Agencies Through Supply Chain Difficulties

At a time when supply chain disruptions are affecting consumer behaviors and government operations, some see potential in MDM’s ability to drive deeper insights. “Even a physical supply chain has a data back end,” says IEEE member Yale Fox.
MDM can offer a streamlined way to synchronize product and location data across the supply chain.
To manage the supply chain, “reliable master data management is crucial to effectively reduce manual intervention,” Gartner reports. “Otherwise, false or insufficient data will always require manual adjustments. Data accuracy has to be paramount.”
RELATED: Agencies should be cautious about cyber when searching for replacement products.
Master Data Management Helps the VA Support Veterans
At the VA, leadership turned to MDM for supply chain management during the early days of the pandemic. The agency built upon its existing expertise with MDM to meet the needs of this new use case.
VA was already using Infosphere, along with Oracle WebLogic Server and IBM WebSphere Application Server, to drive effective interactions with its user base through the agency’s “master person index.” Integrated with more than 300 applications across the VA, the MDM-driven index “essentially has solved the problem of understanding who our customers are,” Kitts says.
“Whether you’re a customer or a caregiver, a dependent or an employee, your authoritative identity is within that system,” she says.
Another MDM implementation, VA Profile, supports identity management to drive more effective service delivery.