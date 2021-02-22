The Importance of Supply Chain Risk Management in Government

The risk management approach then looks at the downstream effects, considering the possible impact of supply chain cyberattacks. “You need to ask, what’s the potential consequence?” says Center for Internet Security CEO John Gilligan. “If I am looking at software that is of modest importance in an agency, that may be less risky than a system that is critical to the fundamental mission, or one that deals with sensitive information.”

In a risk management methodology, “the first step is to identify,” Coleman says. “It’s about knowing what you have in the supply chain. Then, you divide and separate: You can have batches of most important, very important, less important. It’s about prioritizing the most valuable resources.”

By evaluating the risk in this way, it becomes possible to organize one’s protections, applying defensive strategies to the places where they can have the greatest impact. Through risk management, “you narrow the focus to a smaller set of things that are really important. Then you have a better chance of deploying your resources where they will have the most benefit,” Gilligan says.

DIVE DEEPER: What is the NIST Risk Management Framework?

How Does the NIST C-SCRM Apply to Federal IT?

NIST makes available its Cyber Supply Chain Risk Management tool to help agencies better understand the risks inherent in their IT supply chains.

NIST describes C-SCRM as a “process of identifying, assessing and mitigating the risks associated with the distributed and interconnected nature of [technology] product and service supply chains.” This process covers the entire lifecycle of a system, including design, development, distribution, deployment, acquisition, maintenance and destruction.

Experts say it makes sense for federal agencies to leverage NIST’s tools. “The advantage of a risk management framework is that people smarter than you who have studied best practices have codified that into a model, so you don’t have to figure that out for yourself,” McGladrey says.

“If you go with a published model, rather than making it up on your own, you avoid some of the harder problems. They tell you how to document risk, how to interview a supplier, all the best practices around collecting supplier data,” he says. “The models have already processed all of that and can give it to the user in a form that they can follow and interpret.”

At the same time, cyber professionals note that the NIST guidance offers a fairly high-level take on supply chain risk. In order to make effective use of the NIST tools, they say, agencies likely will have to apply their own mission-specific spin.

The NIST guidelines “are well written, they are logical, they give good guidance, but they tend to be a bit general,” Gilligan says. “Organizations need to bring something extra to the implementation: They need to bring a keen understanding of the criticality of their systems and the nature of their infrastructure. Then you can tailor that NIST guidance based on that specific knowledge.”

READ MORE: Find out how to best update your agency’s incident response plan.

How Does an Agency Conduct a Cybersecurity Risk Assessment?

While it is possible to minimize risk in the supply chain, that risk level never drops to zero. Given the inherent vulnerability of IT systems, experts say the best hedge against supply chain risk is to harden an agency’s cyber defenses.

“In an uncertain supply chain situation, even having basic cyber hygiene can go a long way toward helping,” Coleman says.

For many agencies, this starts with a cyber risk assessment — a deep dive into the operational vulnerabilities associated with a given IT deployment.

“If you are deploying a system into the core of a government agency’s network, where it will communicate with sensitive servers, that is one level of risk,” Gonzales says. “If it’s deployed at the edge of the network and it doesn’t have access to a sensitive database, there is less risk associated with that.”