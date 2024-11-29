Software

Agent of Change
The Government Transformation Suite can serve as a gateway to efficiency.
Sign Up for the Magazine

Departments

Brief Byte

In-House AI Solution

The tool includes a chatbot, and the agency says it’s better at protecting sensitive data than humans.

Product Review

The Intelligent Troubleshooter

Boosted by artificial intelligence, this platform quickly diagnoses connectivity problems.

Product Review

True Calling

The easy-to-administer video phone comes packed with features and functionality.

FAQ 5

Paving the Way

Federal agencies can transform the workspace with the popular artificial intelligence assistant.

Tech Tips

Ahead of the Game

Generative artificial intelligence can help spy agencies aggregate intel quickly.

Lessons Learned

Centralized Access

The grants authority federate disparate communities through centralized identity management.

Fact vs. Fallacy

Cloud Is Calling

Admins should reconsider myths about softphone adoption.

Security Save

A Toolkit for AI Compliance

AI security is challenging for agencies subject to cybersecurity and privacy laws or regulations.

Features

Feature

Showing Care

At medical facilities, displays increase patient trust and transparency.

Feature

Making Room for Everyone

Organizers can learn from how the Democratic National Convention gained more bandwidth in Chicago.

Feature

The Wealth of Words

Officials can quickly extract and understand data with artificial intelligence.

Feature

On-the-Job Training

Cloud service providers support rapid automation training with built-in libraries.

Feature

Agile Ascendent

Officials achieve development goals by optimizing operations.

Opinion

Letter From the Editor

Speedy Support

Artificial intelligence can scan data quickly, helping federal agencies with a range of tasks.

Contributor Column

Risky Business

Defense officials and other federal authorities should work to reduce these artificial intelligence dangers.

Contributor Column

Holding Out for a Hero

Air operations would benefit from peer leadership fighting for smart modernization.