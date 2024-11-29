In-House AI Solution
The tool includes a chatbot, and the agency says it’s better at protecting sensitive data than humans.
The Intelligent Troubleshooter
Boosted by artificial intelligence, this platform quickly diagnoses connectivity problems.
True Calling
The easy-to-administer video phone comes packed with features and functionality.
Paving the Way
Federal agencies can transform the workspace with the popular artificial intelligence assistant.
Ahead of the Game
Generative artificial intelligence can help spy agencies aggregate intel quickly.
Centralized Access
The grants authority federate disparate communities through centralized identity management.
Cloud Is Calling
Admins should reconsider myths about softphone adoption.
A Toolkit for AI Compliance
AI security is challenging for agencies subject to cybersecurity and privacy laws or regulations.
Showing Care
At medical facilities, displays increase patient trust and transparency.
Making Room for Everyone
Organizers can learn from how the Democratic National Convention gained more bandwidth in Chicago.
The Wealth of Words
Officials can quickly extract and understand data with artificial intelligence.
On-the-Job Training
Cloud service providers support rapid automation training with built-in libraries.
Agile Ascendent
Officials achieve development goals by optimizing operations.
Speedy Support
Artificial intelligence can scan data quickly, helping federal agencies with a range of tasks.
Risky Business
Defense officials and other federal authorities should work to reduce these artificial intelligence dangers.
Holding Out for a Hero
Air operations would benefit from peer leadership fighting for smart modernization.
