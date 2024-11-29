Departments

Brief Byte In-House AI Solution The tool includes a chatbot, and the agency says it’s better at protecting sensitive data than humans.

Product Review The Intelligent Troubleshooter Boosted by artificial intelligence, this platform quickly diagnoses connectivity problems.

Product Review True Calling The easy-to-administer video phone comes packed with features and functionality.

FAQ 5 Paving the Way Federal agencies can transform the workspace with the popular artificial intelligence assistant.

Tech Tips Ahead of the Game Generative artificial intelligence can help spy agencies aggregate intel quickly.

Lessons Learned Centralized Access The grants authority federate disparate communities through centralized identity management.

Fact vs. Fallacy Cloud Is Calling Admins should reconsider myths about softphone adoption.

Security Save A Toolkit for AI Compliance AI security is challenging for agencies subject to cybersecurity and privacy laws or regulations.

Features

Feature Showing Care At medical facilities, displays increase patient trust and transparency.

Feature Making Room for Everyone Organizers can learn from how the Democratic National Convention gained more bandwidth in Chicago.

Feature The Wealth of Words Officials can quickly extract and understand data with artificial intelligence.

Feature On-the-Job Training Cloud service providers support rapid automation training with built-in libraries.

Feature Agile Ascendent Officials achieve development goals by optimizing operations.

Opinion

Letter From the Editor Speedy Support Artificial intelligence can scan data quickly, helping federal agencies with a range of tasks.

Contributor Column Risky Business Defense officials and other federal authorities should work to reduce these artificial intelligence dangers.