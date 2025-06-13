GSA’s In-House AI Solution

In March, the General Services Administration launched an artificial intelligence tool to support the work of its staff, who are providing feedback on the solution for future improvements. GSA plans to offer the tool to other agencies as a shared service.

“GSA has always led the way in developing and testing new technologies that improve how the federal government operates,” says Deputy Administrator Stephen Ehikian, who is the agency’s acting administrator. “This tool reflects our proactive approach to innovation and our commitment to providing secure and effective solutions tailored to the unique needs of government work. The opportunity to incorporate generative AI into government work is akin to giving a personal computer to every worker. We are just at the start of our journey using this new tool, but the demand for this technology exists across GSA and the broader government.”

Click the banner below to learn what's coming next for artificial intelligence.