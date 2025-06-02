Machine Learning Models Expedite Federal Tech Efforts

Google offers a Vertex AI ML-based development platform that provides tools for testing, fine-tuning and deploying ML models, including foundational and task-specific models that are ready to use.

“We expect AI to be part of the way we build our products and services,” Turner Lee says. “For companies that do business with the federal government, there will be more appetite for AI to be embedded or have some capability in existing software applications.”

Refining Prompts and Giving Models Detailed Instructions

The National Archives and Records Administration is currently working to produce digital versions of the more than 13.5 billion pieces of paper the agency has preserved, with a goal of digitizing 500 million pages by the end of fiscal 2026.

As items continue to be added from a high-speed scanning center in College Park, Md., and from presidential libraries and other locations throughout the U.S., NARA is conducting a semantic-search pilot to ensure agencies and the public will be able to easily locate relevant resources in the expanded catalog.

The pilot involves testing open-source and commercially available solutions, such as AWS’s Titan ML model and Google’s Vertex AI ML platform, to perform queries and other functions, says Jill Reilly acting chief innovation officer at NARA.

“We’ve been using mostly pretrained models,” Reilly says. “We’ve also been looking at large language models to explore AI-generated summaries and descriptions. We have several cloud sandboxes set up for different vendors.”

One of the archival or digital access experts on the integrated project team might, for example, enter a prompt into the project interface, asking for a formal title in a document to be identified or a summary of the topics and people involved. The agency would then evaluate the relevance and accuracy of the model’s response.

Comparing the different ML models’ results has been interesting, Reilly says. And the process has highlighted the importance of refining prompts and including detailed instructions for the model.

In addition to helping users sort through the agency’s sizable and ever-growing volume of data, Reilly anticipates the technology will present staff-related cost reduction and other opportunities.

“It’s been a time-saver to use the pretrained models for our testing and evaluation,” Reilly says. “We wouldn’t be able to provide meaningful access for the American people and our customers without these tools.”