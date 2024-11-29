Growing a National AI Innovation Ecosystem

The National Science Foundation leads the National Artificial Intelligence Research Resource pilot, a two-year effort to better understand researchers' computing, data, modeling, software and user support needs in order to accelerate AI innovation. A total of 12 agency and 26 industry partners contribute resources to the NAIRR, infrastructure the could prove the key to solidifying U.S. dominance in the AI space.

If you enjoyed this video, check out the rest of our Feds in the Field series. For more on military innovations, try these stories:

Smithsonian's Digitization Program Captures and Preserves Delicate Treasures

National Air and Space Museum Goes High-Tech for Next-Generation Exhibits

Oak Ridge National Laboratory Prepares for Its Exascale Supercomputer