Artificial Intelligence
Growing a National AI Innovation Ecosystem
The National Science Foundation leads the National Artificial Intelligence Research Resource pilot, a two-year effort to better understand researchers' computing, data, modeling, software and user support needs in order to accelerate AI innovation. A total of 12 agency and 26 industry partners contribute resources to the NAIRR, infrastructure the could prove the key to solidifying U.S. dominance in the AI space.
Participants
Katie Antypas, Director, Office of Advanced Cyberinfrastructure, National Science Foundation
Sergiu Sanielevici, Director of Support, Scientific Applications, Pittsburgh Supercomputing Center
Paola Buitrago, Director of AI and Big Data, Pittsburgh Supercomputing Center
Video Highlights
- The Pittsburgh Supercomputing Center supplies the high-performance computing systems Bridges-2 and Neocortex to the scientific community via the NAIRR program.
- Rather than relying on GPUs, Neocortex has an accelerator and a unique architecture including a microchip with 90,000 processing elements — making it the largest ever built. The system works well with popular large language models Llama, BERT and ChatGPT.
- The Department of Energy and National Institutes of Health lead a NAIRR Secure effort investigating how to grant researchers access to data that requires a higher level of protection.