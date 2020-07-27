ReImagine Nation ELC 2020: Data Access and Analytics in a Time of Crisis

Federal agencies’ use and analysis of data is more important than ever, with vital government services dependent on the sharing and interpreting of data. The coronavirus pandemic has spurred government to enhance how workers access and share data within and among agencies. We spoke virtually with IT leaders during the ACT-IAC ReImagine Nation ELC 2020 conference about how data access and analysis have evolved during the pandemic.

