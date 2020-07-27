Oct 30 2020
Data Analytics
ReImagine Nation ELC 2020: Data Access and Analytics in a Time of Crisis
Federal agencies’ use and analysis of data is more important than ever, with vital government services dependent on the sharing and interpreting of data. The coronavirus pandemic has spurred government to enhance how workers access and share data within and among agencies. We spoke virtually with IT leaders during the ACT-IAC ReImagine Nation ELC 2020 conference about how data access and analysis have evolved during the pandemic.
Participants
Ted Kaouk, Chief Data Officer, Agriculture Department
Andy Brooks, Chief Data Scientist, National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency
Lou Charlier, Deputy CIO, Labor Department
Video Highlights
- Chief data officers across the federal government have come together in recent months to share best practices and address common challenges.
- Some agencies, such as the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency, have changed how they let users access agency data and have found they had more flexibility than they thought.
- Agencies are looking at ways they can make data more accessible and easily shared.