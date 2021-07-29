Oak Ridge National Laboratory Prepares for Its Exascale Supercomputer

At the Oak Ridge National Laboratory, scientists work with the largest supercomputer in the United States to untangle complex scientific mysteries that could take years to understand without the help of the machine. Summit has served ORNL well, but now the lab is preparing to upgrade to an even speedier supercomputer named Frontier, expected to be at least five times as fast as Summit. As is the case with any IT upgrade, detailed planning is required — especially when the technology being deployed may become the fastest supercomputer in the world.

