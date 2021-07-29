Drones Aid NOAA Scientists with Hurricane Tracking and Animal Monitoring

Scientists working for the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration keep track of nature's events from the sky to the bottom of the ocean. Uncrewed aerial systems — UAS, or drones — have become a critical tool in this work. Hurricane hunters can drop drones into a storm to measure its intensity, while biologists use them to track populations of endangered species in distant locations. A mixture of UAS borrowed from the Defense Department and commercial off-the-shelf drones makes for a must-have technology for NOAA scientists, who are looking forward to the next generation, powered by artificial intelligence.

