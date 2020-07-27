Oct 13 2020

Safe at Home: How 3 Federal Agencies Made the Pivot to Remote Work

The Defense Intelligence Agency, the Securities and Exchange Commission and the National Science Foundation were among the agencies that sent employees home to work as the COVID-19 pandemic expanded. Learn how they coped with the challenges of a remote workforce, and find out what technology they used to keep their missions running.

Participants

    Dorothy Aronson, CIO, National Science Foundation

    David Bottom, CIO, Securities and Exchange Commission

    Jack Gumtow, CIO, Defense Intelligence Agency

     

Video Highlights

  • Even agencies whose employees used telework on a regular basis found themselves challenged by the rapid scaling-up needed for mass remote work.
  • VPNs were essential to maintain cybersecurity; team collaboration tools and extra bandwidth became critical needs as well.
  • Despite the chaos of the first few weeks, agencies soon found that telework was easier to maintain than expected.

