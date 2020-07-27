Oct 13 2020
Digital Workspace
Safe at Home: How 3 Federal Agencies Made the Pivot to Remote Work
The Defense Intelligence Agency, the Securities and Exchange Commission and the National Science Foundation were among the agencies that sent employees home to work as the COVID-19 pandemic expanded. Learn how they coped with the challenges of a remote workforce, and find out what technology they used to keep their missions running.
If you enjoyed this video, check out the other videos in our Feds in the Field series:
- NASA Astronauts Leverage 3D Printing Aboard the International Space Station
- USDA Drones Search Irrigation Water for Contamination
- The Library of Congress Uses Modern Tech to Digitize American History
- The VA Provides Health Care Via Smartphones
- Robotic Process Automation Does the Work at the Defense Logistics Agency
- Smart Building Technology Saves State Department Time and Money
Participants
Dorothy Aronson, CIO, National Science Foundation
David Bottom, CIO, Securities and Exchange Commission
Jack Gumtow, CIO, Defense Intelligence Agency
Video Highlights
- Even agencies whose employees used telework on a regular basis found themselves challenged by the rapid scaling-up needed for mass remote work.
- VPNs were essential to maintain cybersecurity; team collaboration tools and extra bandwidth became critical needs as well.
- Despite the chaos of the first few weeks, agencies soon found that telework was easier to maintain than expected.