Nov 16 2023
Digital Workspace
U.S. Army Cyber School Trains Soldiers Remotely with Secure Technology
If you enjoyed this video, check out the other videos in our Feds in the Field series:
Participants
Todd Boudreau, Deputy Commandant, U.S. Army Cyber School, Fort Eisenhower, Ga.
Master Sgt. Frank Estrada, Senior Adviser for Cyber Education and Training, U.S. Army Cyber School, Fort Eisenhower, Ga.
Peter Dunn, Chief Technology Officer, Federal, CDW•G
1st Lt. Guibel Marino, Graduate, U.S. Cyber School, Fort Eisenhower, Ga.
Video Highlights
- The U.S. Army Cyber School trains between 900 and 1,000 soldiers at a time on sensitive and classified materials. The schedule is strict, with no room for disruption.
- Quarantine requirements during the early COVID-19 pandemic threatened to upend that schedule, so the Army had to find a way to train soldiers remotely and safely.
- The National Security Agency’s Commercial Solutions for Classified program and CDW•G’s Enterprise Virtual Training Platform kept training on course despite classroom limitations.