Jan 23 2024

Digital Workspace

GSA's Workplace Innovation Lab Updates Agencies' IT Strategies

Participants

    Charles Hardy, Chief Architect, General Services Administration

    Scott Morin, Client Executive for Federal, Cisco

Video Highlights

  • GSA stood the space up in a little more than a year to showcase industry partners' IT and furniture for agencies to test and choose from.
  • Agencies come in and work for free, providing feedback in the form of surveys that are shared with partners to help them better meet the government's needs.
  • More than 5,000 federal employees have passed through the lab's doors.

