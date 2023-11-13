Jan 23 2024
Digital Workspace
GSA's Workplace Innovation Lab Updates Agencies' IT Strategies
Participants
Charles Hardy, Chief Architect, General Services Administration
Scott Morin, Client Executive for Federal, Cisco
Video Highlights
- GSA stood the space up in a little more than a year to showcase industry partners' IT and furniture for agencies to test and choose from.
- Agencies come in and work for free, providing feedback in the form of surveys that are shared with partners to help them better meet the government's needs.
- More than 5,000 federal employees have passed through the lab's doors.