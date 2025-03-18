How NVIDIA’s New Chips Could Shape AI Standards

NVIDIA’s release of artificial intelligence chips that will allow users to access models on consumer PCs and laptops is theoretically a game changer for the proliferation of the technology.

More people than ever will be able to use their own devices to harness the power of AI, and scientific researchers will be able to train specialized models for advancing medicine, predicting climate, optimizing energy use and mapping astronomy.

Weeks after NVIDIA’s announcement, President Donald Trump signed an executive order in late January revoking Biden-era policies his administration argued were “barriers to American AI innovation.” In reality, given the lack of oversight and regulation of the current landscape, there’s no telling how this technology will be used.

Prices for NVIDIA’s GPU chips range from $2,000 for the base model to $20,000 for those equipped to handle the load of a data center, meaning they’ll be out of reach for users not working for private companies with deep pockets. In this way, AI often fails to serve the greater good.

AI also comes with additional costs, including the thousands of dollars required to purchase and maintain the infrastructure for developing and training advanced AI models. Servers can cost $50,000 or more, and data centers take up large parcels of land and demand extensive heating and cooling and cybersecurity systems to ensure they remain safe and functional.

