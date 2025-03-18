Close

Mar 18 2025
Artificial Intelligence

How NVIDIA’s New Chips Could Shape AI Standards

Lack of oversight and regulation of artificial intelligence means it doesn’t always serve the greater good. But that could change.
Sid Rao
by

Sid Rao is CEO of Positron Networks and the creator of the Project Robbie artificial intelligence research platform. Previously, he spent over a decade as director and general manager at Amazon Web Services, where he pioneered real-time communication services and launched the Amazon Chime software development kit.

NVIDIA’s release of artificial intelligence chips that will allow users to access models on consumer PCs and laptops is theoretically a game changer for the proliferation of the technology.

More people than ever will be able to use their own devices to harness the power of AI, and scientific researchers will be able to train specialized models for advancing medicine, predicting climate, optimizing energy use and mapping astronomy.

Weeks after NVIDIA’s announcement, President Donald Trump signed an executive order in late January revoking Biden-era policies his administration argued were “barriers to American AI innovation.” In reality, given the lack of oversight and regulation of the current landscape, there’s no telling how this technology will be used.

Prices for NVIDIA’s GPU chips range from $2,000 for the base model to $20,000 for those equipped to handle the load of a data center, meaning they’ll be out of reach for users not working for private companies with deep pockets. In this way, AI often fails to serve the greater good.

AI also comes with additional costs, including the thousands of dollars required to purchase and maintain the infrastructure for developing and training advanced AI models. Servers can cost $50,000 or more, and data centers take up large parcels of land and demand extensive heating and cooling and cybersecurity systems to ensure they remain safe and functional.

Access to AI Resources Is Not Equal

Simply put, the scientific computing resources needed to tap into the power of AI remain unavailable to those who need it most. The system may end up shutting out the next generation of Albert Einsteins.

Gone are the days when patent clerks, garage tinkerers and dreamers who lack a spare $50,000 lying around can make the next great innovation — unless we do something about it. Scientific research must be democratized by leveling the playing field and giving all researchers access to powerful scientific computing.

NVIDIA does offer an entry-level “hobbyist” chip, but it’s only powerful enough to use existing models, not to help scientists develop their own.

We miss out on generational brilliance when we limit innovation to those with fancy titles and financial backers, because the best ideas come from everywhere.

DISCOVER: Artificial intelligence pervades early ARPA-H medical moon-shot projects.

How To Democratize AI’s Use in Scientific Research

For years, the National Science Foundation has funded AI research supporting the development of technologies that are instrumental for the scientific community. However, like any source of federal funding, the amount of money available is limited and highly competitive.

A significant expansion in funding is needed to make a real difference in the affordability and accessibility of AI technology for smaller labs and independent researchers. This seems unlikely to happen. Rather, there is more potential for public-private partnerships between institutions with computing resources and researchers who need them.

Institutions with the proper infrastructure can loan their power to researchers seeking it, granting them access to high-performance computing at a fraction of the price it would cost for them to purchase and maintain their own dedicated hardware. This is the kind of collaboration the scientific field is built on, and it will lead to a brighter future, where AI supercharges research.

Photo courtesy of NVIDIA

