What Is AI-Capable Infrastructure? What Do Agencies Need to Know?

The federal CAIO Council is prioritizing artificial intelligence-capable infrastructure, with an emphasis on computing power and resilience, as agencies increasingly look to leverage the technology.

Agencies will likely need some major technology enhancements to operationalize their AI efforts, and given the government’s intense interest in this area, it’s worth taking a deeper look into what those entail.

What Is AI Infrastructure?

AI requires robust IT to support it.

“AI applications require specific, secure infrastructure to operate, as well as the ability to access large amounts of well-controlled and managed data,” says a spokesperson for the General Services Administration (GSA).

Agencies can position themselves for success by making technology investments today.

“AI-capable infrastructure helps agencies ensure that government services are delivering better value and impact for the people we serve,” the spokesperson says.

