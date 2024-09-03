Close

Sep 03 2024
Software

Nutanix GPT-in-a-Box 2.0 Simplifies AI Adoption for Agencies

Government is wary of adopting generative artificial intelligence. Nutanix’s on-premises platform helps agencies prioritize mission-focused use cases.
Brian Eastwood
by

Brian Eastwood is a Freelance Writer who focuses on healthcare, enterprise tech and IT security.

Nutanix is providing agencies with the IT architecture and expertise needed to build and sustain on-premises generative artificial intelligence implementations, as many are leery of running models in the public cloud.

The cloud computing company’s GPT-in-a-Box 2.0 and AI Partner Program, both announced in May, aim to help agencies launch secure, sustainable use cases.

Most federal officials understand the transformative impact AI can have on their agencies’ missions, from national security to informing citizens. This is especially true of generative AI, which can create content and provide insights.

“We can help someone design and deploy AI capabilities, but then the real work begins,” says Jason Langone, head of global AI business development at Nutanix. “It’s not just getting it up and running. It’s fine-tuning a model every month; it’s having a solution that’s easy to maintain and gets better at solving challenges.”

DISCOVER: Nutanix supports agency efforts to enhance AI and IT architecture.

Photo courtesy of Nutanix

