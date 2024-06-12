Government’s AI Plans Come into Focus with DHS, OMB Roadmaps

AI Governance and Oversight Are Federal Focuses
The DHS roadmap was developed to explain just how closely the department has coordinated its governance and oversight efforts for the responsible and trustworthy use of AI, says DHS CTO David Larrimore.
“We require rigorous testing and clear guidelines for oversight and transparency, while principles from the National Institute of Standards and Technology’s AI Risk Management Framework and the AI Bill of Rights are incorporated to reinforce responsible AI development,” Larrimore says.
The roadmap offers a comprehensive strategy to address risks across various sectors such as cybersecurity and infrastructure, where the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency collaborates with international partners to identify and mitigate risks associated with AI misuse.
In transportation and maritime domains, the Transportation Security Administration and U.S. Coast Guard conduct thorough assessments of AI risks, using nonintrusive inspection technologies and advanced analytics to enhance border security and operational efficiency.
Through partnerships with organizations such as NIST, the Department of Justice and the Department of Defense, DHS facilitates cross-government coordination to identify sector-specific risks and establish guidelines for foundational AI models to ensure alignment with global AI safety standards.