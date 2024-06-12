Government’s AI Plans Come into Focus with DHS, OMB Roadmaps

The Department of Homeland Security’s Artificial Intelligence Roadmap and the Office of Management and Budget’s first governmentwide artificial intelligence policy establish essential frameworks and guidelines for responsible use of the technology.

The policies prioritize ethical standards, privacy and innovation through documents that concisely lay out the government’s positions on regulating and using AI in its executive operations.

Both documents align with the White House’s 2023 AI executive order, which tasked DHS with managing the technology in critical infrastructure and cyberspace and OMB with advancing its governance and innovation while managing resulting risks. By establishing guidelines in these areas, the government removes uncertainty, says Callie Guenther, senior manager of cyberthreat research at Critical Start.

“This allows agencies to plan their operations more effectively in support of American citizens,” Guenther says. “The documents indicate a shift in procurement, setting principles requiring AI technologies to meet standards of fairness and safety.”

DHS’ AI roadmap outlines the technology’s integration across its various missions, enhancing operations and adhering to ethical standards. Meanwhile, OMB’s policy establishes guidelines for AI development and use while respecting privacy and civil liberties and supporting coordinated agency approaches.

