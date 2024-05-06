6 Ways Agencies Can Make AI Work for Their Missions

Consensus on where agencies should start their artificial intelligence journeys is shifting as federal officials continue to evaluate how the technology can work for them.

Some agencies already use AI to fight fraud. Work with AI at the Department of Defense ranges from identifying cybersecurity threats to analyzing data from drones.

Current AI use cases are “flattening” as the technology evolves, and increasingly, the ability to scrape data from documents and databases for analysis is table stakes, says Jeff Winterich, distinguished technologist for HPE Federal.

“Almost every day, I talk to people — from special operations organizations to local governments — about using technology to do knowledge-based search and chat with their data,” Winterich says. “The challenge is how to make it easy.”

Winterich says he wants to show agencies how to use AI to empower “people who put their lives on the line every day.” He offers federal officials six recommendations for putting AI to work in support of their missions, including steps to take and pitfalls to avoid.

