ETIC 2023: Agencies Find That Generative AI Is Here, Ready or Not

Some federal agencies are finding themselves dealing with generative artificial intelligence, such as ChatGPT, due to customer demand, whether they’re ready for it or not.

The Department of the Interior is beginning to look at AI because it will be part of the SAP S/4HANA financial management system it’s implementing by 2024. But ChatGPT took the department “by storm” when vendors started using it to score higher reviews and secure grant funding, said Andrea Brandon, deputy assistant secretary of budget, finance, grants and acquisition for the department.

Generative AI describes deep learning models that generate high-quality text, images and other content based on the data used to train them. Grant applicants are forcing the DOI to take the technology more seriously.

“We don’t have any government policy yet that tells them they can’t use it,” Brandon said, speaking Monday at the ACT-IAC Emerging Technology & Innovation Summit. “So, we’re starting to see an uptick in applications from organizations that have historically been trying and trying to get a grant, and voilà — here’s ChatGPT.”

Those same organizations would likely need to hire a grant writer otherwise, she added. The applications do still require refining after ChatGPT generates them.

The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office went so far as to issue guidelines prohibiting inventions created solely by generative AI without human involvement from receiving patent protection.

Click the banner below to receive Insider content after the conference.