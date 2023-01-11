How Can Agencies Devote Resources to Improve the Customer Experience?

Create Comprehensive Data Sharing Policies

According to the report, most federal agencies share customers but not data, and they often lack clear data sharing policies. As a result, customer experience teams operate without clear guidelines, a situation exacerbated by confusion and common misconceptions surrounding privacy laws that protect data.

Agencies can remedy this by prioritizing internal data sharing agreements that can validate or verify data without sharing customers’ personal information. Agencies can also develop data sharing policy templates based on recommendations from the Data Sharing Working Group of the Chief Data Officers Council.

WATCH NOW: How federal agencies use emerging tech to improve customer experience.

Cultivate Consistency with Enterprisewide Digital Solutions

Agencies need to ensure a consistent customer experience across all channels — including contact centers, mobile apps and offices — and work to make customers feel they can effectively transition from one channel to another in one session. A lack of coordination among teams will lead to customer frustration. Agencies can mitigate this with a shift in mindset: Make a top-down commitment to adopt enterprisewide solutions instead of custom solutions for individual silos.

Another solution involves creating blended teams of people with both technology and customer experience backgrounds. But regardless of the approach, outdated technology will hinder the customer experience. The report recommends a long-term commitment to funding modernization, including the consolidation of websites and migration of data and applications to the cloud.

DISCOVER: Here are 7 tips to support your agency's cloud migration.

Government Needs to Take Bold Action on Data Sharing

The report calls on the federal government to allow agencies to share common customer data in a secure environment, which would require enterprise solutions. Agencies need to “take bold action,” the report notes, to persuade the federal government to recognize the importance of enhancing customer data protection.

The report argues that agencies should invest in emerging technologies that enable secure data verification, and the Office of Management and Budget should create policies to govern new arrangements as needed. Likewise, the report suggests OMB should designate a central authority to establish governmentwide data protection laws and regulations pertaining to customer experience, along with standard parameters for conducting customer research and collecting feedback.