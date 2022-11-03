‘Customers First’ Concept Becomes a Key Element in Government IT Modernization

Americans and others trying to get assistance from the Department of Homeland Security and its subagencies spend about 190 million hours every year on paperwork, says DHS CIO Eric Hysen, who wants that time to be cut dramatically.

DHS is hiring hundreds of new employees tasked with improving customer experience, an issue that’s gaining traction across government thanks to an executive order issued last December.

“DHS interacts more with the American public on a daily basis than any other federal agency, from travelers moving through our land, air and seaports to businesses importing goods into the country to immigrants applying for benefits,” Hysen says.

“We were spending massive amounts of energy modernizing our technology and our infrastructure, but far less time on the process,” he says, speaking at the FedTalks conference in August. “All we accomplished was shifting this sea of numbers from paper to the web.

“One hundred and ninety million hours,” he adds. “A number that large can be hard to comprehend, and may just seem like another fact of bureaucracy, but behind each and every one of those hours is a person who is depending on us for something.”

