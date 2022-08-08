DOD Spreads 5G Technology Across the Country

Imagine autonomous shuttle buses transporting military personnel around a base, or a smart warehouse using a distributed sensor network and robotics to track military vehicles. Or, picture a medic in the field receiving immersive training remotely.

All of that and more is becoming reality at military bases from Georgia to the Hawaiian Islands, as the Department of Defense prototypes 5G wireless connectivity, network interoperability and security, and 5G-enabled applications such as augmented reality.

5G, the fifth-generation wireless network, is expected to deliver much higher data speeds, greater network capacity and reliability, and increased availability. 5G’s lower latency will support applications such as machine-to-machine communications, autonomous vehicles and remote healthcare.

At each of the 12 bases, a network test bed is being installed to allow for the development of 5G-enabled applications to improve DOD capabilities ranging from logistics and telemedicine to communication on the battlefield.

Overseeing all of this work at the strategic level is Amanda Toman, acting principal director of DOD’s 5G to Future Generation Initiative, who calls the projects an opportunity for DOD and the country as a whole to push their technological capabilities to the next level.

“The thought was that, by injecting some money into the U.S. ecosystem, we could be a unique test bed for companies to test out private 5G stand-alone networks and provide opportunities for new companies to demonstrate capabilities for the department,” Toman says. “A lot of what we’re doing obviously has a military flavor to it, but a lot of it also crosses over into commercial or industry applications as well.”

