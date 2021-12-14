2022 Tech Trends: Agencies Press Ahead on Network Modernization and 5G

The coronavirus pandemic has shifted how many employers think about work — and the workplace — including in the federal government. Some federal workers continue work remotely, and some are on a hybrid schedule.

This digital shift comes amid an overall push to upgrade outdated IT infrastructure throughout government agencies. Experts predict that 2022 will see a major focus on these enhancements across the federal government.

Fewer than 40 percent of federal agencies have made the transition to the Enterprise Infrastructure Solutions contract to modernize the government’s telecommunications and IT operations, according to a report from the General Services Administration.

Just over 20 percent of agencies have achieved 50 percent of that goal, GSA’s monthly EIS Transition Progress Tracking report from November shows. By March 31, 2022, 90 percent of agencies’ telecom inventory must be off current contracts and moved to EIS, and 100 percent must be moved to EIS by Sept. 30, 2022.

But most agencies are not on track to meet those deadlines and will need to make up ground in 2022.

