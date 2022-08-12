DOD Looks to Spectrum Sharing to Support 5G Efforts

What Is the DOD’s 5G Strategy?
In December 2020, the DOD released its 5G Strategy Implementation Plan, which followed the release of a high-level 5G strategy in May 2020.
The DOD’s 5G strategy calls the newest generation of wireless a “critical strategic technology” that will transform the way militaries operate, noting that 5G promises “orders of magnitude improvements in multiple areas, including speed, connectivity and reduced latency.”
The DOD sees 5G as critical “because it offers higher performance and additional capabilities, particularly for data-driven applications and for machine-to-machine communication,” the implementation plan notes.
“These capabilities will become the foundation for a new networked way of war that brings together sensors and machines that will revolutionize the battlespace and the logistics and support functions behind the front lines.”
The Pentagon also notes that it needs “access to a 5G defense industrial base that provides trustworthy 5G technologies.”
There are four lines of effort the DOD is pursuing to achieve its 5G goals. These include promoting technology development; assessing, mitigating and operating through 5G vulnerabilities; influencing 5G standards and policies; and engaging with partners.
“All of us are very excited about the opportunity to demonstrate 5G capabilities and then work with the services to identify how we take it forward,” Amanda Toman, acting principal director of DOD’s 5G to Future Generation Initiative, tells FedTech.
“That’s really the end goal here: How do we ensure that the investments we’ve made — maybe not all of them, but a lot of them — transition to operational end users?” she adds.