DOD Looks to Spectrum Sharing to Support 5G Efforts

What Is 5G Dynamic Spectrum Sharing and How Does It Work?

Peter Rysavy, president of Rysavy Research and a wireless spectrum expert, notes that, at its core, the idea of spectrum sharing is that multiple entities can use the same spectrum at the same time.

Most spectrum is shared geographically at long distances, which is why wireless carriers in the U.S. and Canada can use the same frequencies for 4G and 5G service, for example. Sometimes, commercial operators are forbidden from using spectrum in certain areas where government agencies operate, in what are known as exclusion zones.

What is more complex, Rysavy notes, is when there are multiple users using the same radio frequencies in the same geographic area. This is the core of many wireless operations, in which schedulers at base stations coordinate how different mobile devices access spectrum in particular coverage areas; they do not interfere with one another.

This is especially pertinent to the DOD, which wants to avoid interfering with commercial 5G services and — much more important, from the Pentagon’s perspective — wants to avoid commercial 5G interfering with military operations and radar systems.

Generally speaking, lower-spectrum bands provide more coverage but support lower bandwidths. Higher-spectrum bands can provide exceptionally fast downlink speeds but do not penetrate buildings or travel as far as lower-spectrum bands. Dynamic spectrum sharing (DSS) technology is designed to alleviate those differences by allowing concurrent uses of 4G and 5G service on the same spectrum band.

When it comes to the DOD, dynamic spectrum sharing is designed to “permit greater spectrum access while preventing harmful interference to legacy systems,” as the DOD puts it in its 5G implementation document.

DSS relies on using a database and sensing approach, Rysavy says. Before a 5G radio or access point can operate, it must connect to and communicate with a centralized database about what frequencies are available at that exact time and in that exact area to prevent interference.

“Instead of, ‘Oh, I operate in a certain chunk of the spectrum and I’m always living there and I’m always in that chunk of the spectrum and it’s 100% mine,’ we’re going to have to share and we’re going to have to share with industry and we’re going to have to figure out how to incentivize this and we’re going to have to figure out how to get the right technologies,” Kelly Fletcher, principal deputy CIO of the DOD, tells FedScoop. “And that’s going to be critical for getting the right data to the right place.”