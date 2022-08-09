Civilian Federal Agencies Look to Leverage 5G

What Technology Can Support 5G?

At Los Alamos National Laboratory in New Mexico, for example, drones are being used to expand the 5G footprint. “They're looking to enable communication between drones and a base station to study forest fires and use AI to predict when a forest fire may take place,” Pino says.

“We need to demonstrate the capabilities, demonstrate that results can be achieved,” he says. “That will be the first steps in adopting the technology.”

As DOE crosses that threshold, it will also be looking to make technology upgrades.

REVIEW: How 5G wan provides flexibility and reliability.

“You need software for this, wireless networking software and network management software. And we will need new transmitters and receivers,” he says. “Also, in 5G the signal cannot travel as far. The higher the frequencies that you use, the more it reduces the effective distance. So, we will likely need more antennas or more repeaters.”

The General Services Administration schedule for wireless solutions refers to a number of other technologies that will support 5G. These include mobile threat protection and mobile app vetting services; mobile administration and management solutions; and mobility-related Internet of Things infrastructure elements.

New Procurement Models Will Enable Faster 5G Acquisition

At GSA, Christian Williams is helping to chart a path toward 5G, both as a supervisory information technology specialist for GSA and as a co-chair of the Federal Mobility Group, an interagency body working to identify common wireless challenges, develop solutions and share best practices.

He too sees big promise in 5G for civilian agencies. “Federal organizations envision the use of 5G features and capabilities to improve the mission delivery and business operations, as well as to deliver new applications and services that are not achievable with older technologies,” he says.

DIVE DEEPER: Discover more ways that agencies can benefit from 5G.

To get hold of the needed technologies, agencies will need a reliable purchasing model. To that end, GSA is developing an acquisition guide to help agencies secure 5G technology and “help them acquire the needed technologies in support of 5G,” Williams says. “That will hopefully be coming out in the next fiscal year.”

He also encouraged agencies to work in close cooperation with the vendor community as they embark on 5G initiatives.

“This will not be possible without assistance from our industry partners. Fostering partnerships with leading mobile-industry vendors is the key to advancing 5G and emerging-technology adoption in the federal government,” he says.

“We should be in constant communication so that we are all working together on enhancing the mission of the federal government through 5G. We need to be at the table together working on this,” he says.