Review: iPhone 12 Pro Max Supports Modern Connectivity for Feds

Users Can Take Next-level Photos with the iPhone 12 Pro Max

Augmented with a lidar sensor, which helps autofocus photos and video in dim light, the Pro camera system takes low-light photography to the next level. Both the iPhone 12 Pro and 12 Pro Max have a third rear camera with a telephoto lens, but the lens on the 12 Pro Max is longer, with a 2.5X optical zoom.

With the iPhone 12 Pro Max, federal users can take advantage of 5G technology that advances the capabilities needed to improve citizen services.

Magnetic Charger Keeps the iPhone 12 Pro Max Ready to Go

By far, my favorite features within the iPhone 12 family are Apple’s MagSafe charging system and the optional accessories that support it. This system can best be described as a merging of magnets and near-field communication technologies on the back of the phone.

MagSafe uses a ring of 18 magnets inside iPhone 12 models to connect to accessories that also have magnets built inside. The magnetic slap that occurs when connecting the iPhone to a MagSafe charger is so secure — and the bond so strong — that you can hang the MagSafe charger on the wall without fear of the iPhone disconnecting and falling off.

For most iPhone 12 models, the MagSafe charger can charge at a maximum of 15 watts, which is fast. And when the MagSafe latches on, a helpful and well-designed battery life reader appears on the screen.

I learned the hard way, however, to avoid putting magnetic cards such as hotel key cards against the magnet in the iPhone or the MagSafe Charger; placing credit cards between the iPhone and MagSafe charger is also not a good idea. Take care with your work and/or security badges as well.

Despite the need to adapt to the presence of a strong magnet in your office environment, the advantages of the MagSafe system far outweigh any drawbacks. Being able to simply snap your phone to the charger is a quick and convenient way to keep battery power high.

iPhone 12 Pro Max

Processor: A14 Bionic

Cameras: 3 12-megapixel cameras (rear)

Display: OLED

Resolution: 2778x1284 pixels

Mobile Capability: 5G

OS: iOs 14

Sensors: Ambient light, accelerometer, digital compass, barometer, proximity, lidar scanner, 3-axis gyroscope

Security: Face ID facial recognition

Dimensions: 3.1x0.3x6.3 inches

Weight: 8 ounces