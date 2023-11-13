HPE and Department of Energy Prepare for the Second Phase of Newest Supercomputer

Kestrel, the Department of Energy’s newest supercomputer, has taken flight. The impressive machine would have never left the nest without Hewlett Packard Enterprise, the prime contractor responsible for bringing it to life.

DOE tapped HPE in late 2021 to build the new platform to tackle ongoing renewable energy and energy-efficiency research. Kestrel will deliver more than five times faster performance, with 44 petaflops of computing power.

A petaflop is 1,000 trillion (or 1 quadrillion) floating-point operations per second; that’s mind-melting speed in human terms. A person would have to perform one calculation per second for 31,688,765 years to match what a 1-petaflop computer system does in 1 second, according to Indiana University IT Services.

Kestrel’s computing power will advance research in computational materials, continuum mechanics, and large-scale simulation and planning for future energy systems by applying new innovations in artificial intelligence and machine learning, according to the National Renewable Energy Laboratory’s project announcement.

DISCOVER: HPE offers a modern cloud experience for managing data.

NREL’s partnership with HPE is longstanding. The company built both the Eagle and Peregrine supercomputers, predecessors to Kestrel.

“There are continual technical challenges that drive what we need to do,” says Trish Damkroger, senior vice president and chief product officer of high-performance computing, AI and Labs...