AMD Is Empowering Agencies with AI-Enabled Client Systems

Integrated artificial intelligence is opening the door to exciting possibilities in client computing and databases as it sparks a wave of innovation across the technology industry.

Semiconductor giant AMD has made significant strides by integrating AI engines with client systems, from fourth-generation, Windows 11-supported Epyc and Ryzen processors to its MI300X virtual machines.

The company recently unveiled the Instinct MI300A, which combines AMD central processing unit cores and graphics processing units to fuel the convergence of high-performance computing and AI.

AI integration offers federal customers powerful new capabilities and makes for a compelling use case, according to AMD’s Matt Unangst, senior director of commercial client product marketing, and Mahesh Balasubramanian, director of data center GPU product marketing. The pair sat down with FedTech to discuss why AI-enabled client systems are the future and what the company’s newest AI and computing capabilities can do for agencies.

