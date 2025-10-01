October Is Cybersecurity Awareness Month, but Awareness Is No Longer Enough

Cybersecurity Awareness Month was first launched in October 2004 as a joint initiative of the Department of Homeland Security and the National Cybersecurity Alliance. Its original purpose was straightforward but ambitious: Raise public awareness about online security and safety at a time when most people were beginning to connect their lives to the internet. Each year since, the president and Congress have reaffirmed October as Cybersecurity Awareness Month.

Over two decades later, the context has shifted dramatically. What once seemed like a specialized technical concern has become an increasingly pressing societal issue. Cybersecurity now touches nearly every dimension of life — personal, professional, governmental and global. Awareness is still essential, but it is insufficient. The challenges facing organizations today demand not only attention but also action, investment, resilience and cultural change.

Expanding Beyond the CIO and CISO

In the early 2000s, cybersecurity was primarily the domain of the CIO and CISO. They carried the burden of ensuring organizational systems remained safe from hackers and malicious actors. Today, that framing is outdated. Every employee, vendor, partner and even customer plays a role in shaping an organization’s security posture.

The attack surface has grown exponentially. Cloud adoption, hybrid work, mobile devices and Internet of Things technologies have made every connection point a potential vulnerability. The responsibility for security must therefore extend far beyond the IT department. Boards of directors, department heads, procurement teams, HR managers and even frontline workers all share accountability. And yet, humans remain the weakest link in cybersecurity risk; more needs to be done to adopt a more human-centered approach.

The Talent Challenge

One of the most persistent obstacles is the shortage of qualified cybersecurity professionals. Studies consistently report hundreds of thousands of unfilled cybersecurity positions in the United States alone, with global shortages reaching into the millions.

This gap is not only a technical challenge but also a strategic one. Organizations without adequate cybersecurity staff face a heightened risk, and those with talented personnel often struggle to retain them due to burnout and constant poaching by competitors. Building a robust cybersecurity workforce requires investment in training, creative recruitment and greater diversity in who we imagine as a cyber professional. Partnerships with universities, community colleges and even high schools are increasingly crucial for fostering the next generation of defenders.

AI: A Double-Edged Sword

Artificial intelligence is simultaneously one of the most promising tools in cybersecurity and one of its greatest threats. On the defensive side, AI can help detect anomalies, automate incident response and process vast amounts of data that no human team could reasonably analyze in real time. These capabilities are especially valuable given the talent shortage.

But adversaries also use AI. Generative AI can craft more convincing phishing emails, create deepfakes and even probe systems for vulnerabilities at machine speed. Nation-state actors and criminal organizations are already experimenting with AI-driven cyberattacks. This reality requires defenders not just to adopt AI tools but to anticipate how malicious actors might weaponize the same technology.