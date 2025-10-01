Close

Oct 01 2025
Security

October Is Cybersecurity Awareness Month, but Awareness Is No Longer Enough

Robust cyberdefenses require an all-hands-on-deck approach to securing the enterprise.
by

Alan R. Shark is the executive director of the Public Technology Institute. Follow him on Twitter @PublicTechGuy.

Cybersecurity Awareness Month was first launched in October 2004 as a joint initiative of the Department of Homeland Security and the National Cybersecurity Alliance. Its original purpose was straightforward but ambitious: Raise public awareness about online security and safety at a time when most people were beginning to connect their lives to the internet. Each year since, the president and Congress have reaffirmed October as Cybersecurity Awareness Month.

Over two decades later, the context has shifted dramatically. What once seemed like a specialized technical concern has become an increasingly pressing societal issue. Cybersecurity now touches nearly every dimension of life — personal, professional, governmental and global. Awareness is still essential, but it is insufficient. The challenges facing organizations today demand not only attention but also action, investment, resilience and cultural change.

Expanding Beyond the CIO and CISO

In the early 2000s, cybersecurity was primarily the domain of the CIO and CISO. They carried the burden of ensuring organizational systems remained safe from hackers and malicious actors. Today, that framing is outdated. Every employee, vendor, partner and even customer plays a role in shaping an organization’s security posture.

The attack surface has grown exponentially. Cloud adoption, hybrid work, mobile devices and Internet of Things technologies have made every connection point a potential vulnerability. The responsibility for security must therefore extend far beyond the IT department. Boards of directors, department heads, procurement teams, HR managers and even frontline workers all share accountability. And yet, humans remain the weakest link in cybersecurity risk; more needs to be done to adopt a more human-centered approach.

The Talent Challenge

One of the most persistent obstacles is the shortage of qualified cybersecurity professionals. Studies consistently report hundreds of thousands of unfilled cybersecurity positions in the United States alone, with global shortages reaching into the millions.

This gap is not only a technical challenge but also a strategic one. Organizations without adequate cybersecurity staff face a heightened risk, and those with talented personnel often struggle to retain them due to burnout and constant poaching by competitors. Building a robust cybersecurity workforce requires investment in training, creative recruitment and greater diversity in who we imagine as a cyber professional. Partnerships with universities, community colleges and even high schools are increasingly crucial for fostering the next generation of defenders.

AI: A Double-Edged Sword

Artificial intelligence is simultaneously one of the most promising tools in cybersecurity and one of its greatest threats. On the defensive side, AI can help detect anomalies, automate incident response and process vast amounts of data that no human team could reasonably analyze in real time. These capabilities are especially valuable given the talent shortage.

But adversaries also use AI. Generative AI can craft more convincing phishing emails, create deepfakes and even probe systems for vulnerabilities at machine speed. Nation-state actors and criminal organizations are already experimenting with AI-driven cyberattacks. This reality requires defenders not just to adopt AI tools but to anticipate how malicious actors might weaponize the same technology.

The Funding Puzzle

Despite the escalating threat environment, funding for cybersecurity remains uneven. Larger organizations and federal agencies may enjoy robust budgets, but many state and local governments, nonprofits and small businesses operate with inadequate resources. These entities often become attractive targets precisely because they are under-resourced.

Grants and federal funding initiatives have helped fill some gaps, but cybersecurity is too often seen as a discretionary expense rather than a core operational necessity. The truth is stark: Failing to invest in cybersecurity can result in significantly higher costs in the long run, whether through ransomware payouts, data breach settlements or reputational damage. Leaders at all levels need to treat cybersecurity as a foundational part of risk management, not an afterthought.

Automation and Reliance on Technology

The complexity of modern IT environments makes manual defenses nearly impossible. Automation has become essential. Security information and event management systems, automated patching tools, and AI-enhanced monitoring platforms are now staples of a mature cyberdefense strategy.

Yet reliance on automation brings its own risks. Overconfidence in automated tools can lull organizations into a false sense of security, and adversaries continually develop methods to bypass or confuse automated defenses.

Automation must therefore complement, not replace, human judgment. Skilled professionals remain indispensable for interpreting alerts, setting priorities and making the strategic decisions that technology cannot.

Culture, Policy and Shared Responsibility

At its core, cybersecurity encompasses not only technology but also culture. Employees must feel responsible for protecting sensitive information, from recognizing phishing attempts to practicing strong password hygiene. Leaders must cultivate environments where security is not seen as a barrier but as an enabler of trust.

Policy frameworks also matter. National initiatives such as the adoption of zero trust architecture, supply chain security requirements and mandatory incident reporting are raising the bar. However, policies without enforcement or resources can fall flat. True resilience requires coordination between government, private industry and civil society.

Looking Ahead: Beyond Awareness

As Cybersecurity Awareness Month enters its third decade, awareness itself is no longer enough. Awareness campaigns have helped establish a baseline of knowledge, but the threats facing society require a more comprehensive response. We must move toward sustained investment, active defense and cultural commitment.

Cybersecurity in 2025 is not just about protecting machines; it is about safeguarding the public trust. Every breach erodes confidence in digital government, e-commerce and social systems. Conversely, every act of resilience strengthens the foundation for innovation and growth.

The stakes have never been greater, but neither have the opportunities. By expanding the conversation beyond IT, addressing the talent shortage, leveraging AI responsibly, funding initiatives appropriately and using automation wisely, organizations can transition from awareness to action.

Today, the message is clear: Awareness is just the starting point. Building true resilience requires sustained investment, the responsible use of AI, a cultural commitment and collective responsibility. Awareness has opened the door. Now, it’s time for action.

Vitalii Abakumov/Getty Images

