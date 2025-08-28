AI-Powered Physical Security Can Benefit Federal Agencies

Artificial intelligence is taking pressure off security personnel and reducing human error by enhancing threat detection, optimizing surveillance systems, analyzing video and mitigating risks.

As technology experts extol the benefits of generative and agentic AI in boosting government productivity and cybersecurity efforts, its physical security benefits should not be overlooked.

How AI Is Enhancing Government Physical Security

By its very nature, AI lends itself well to supporting government needs related to physical security.

“There is an unbelievable shift in capabilities because AI is never-sleep, always-on,” says William Plante, a member of the American Society for Industrial Security’s Emerging Technology Community. “From video technology and access control to intrusion detection and process automation, AI is one of these things where you’ll never, ever be able to go back once you’ve done it.”

In place of inefficient and possibly error-prone human efforts, agencies will look to AI for process automation approaches to threat identification, categorization and preliminary response. This, in turn, can speed responses in critical security incidents.

“Historically in physical security, you had cameras all over the place, and you’d have a security guard or security personnel watching those cameras,” says Elyson De La Cruz, senior member of IEEE and adjunct professor at University of the Cumberlands. “So, you have the stresses of just being human as part of the task.”

“But we have automated and orchestrated some of these things already,” he adds. “And the best part about it is, computers don’t get tired.”