Securing the Tactical Edge With ZTNA

What Is the Tactical Edge?

The National Institute of Standards and Technology defines the tactical edge as “platforms, sites, and personnel (U.S. military, allied, coalition partners, first responders) operating at lethal risk in a battle space or crisis environment.”

In the technical sense, the tactical edge refers to the IT infrastructure, devices and security mechanisms that allow soldiers to operate more efficiently with real-time intelligence and analysis in combat or other operational settings. The ongoing uptime and resilience of these systems at the network’s edge can materially and meaningfully impact mission performance and outcomes.

Cyber Risks at the Tactical Edge

Denial-of-service attacks are one of the most serious threats at the edge because of their immediate operational consequences.

“When you have any kind of denial of service, it has real-world implications on whatever critical function you’ve got to do at that specific time,” Chamberlain says.

Other risks include both external and internal vulnerabilities, from adversaries exploiting supply chain weaknesses to compliance challenges that strain teams with limited cyber expertise.

Unique Challenges of Securing the Tactical Edge

In global, high-stakes missions, even milliseconds matter — particularly when adversaries can disrupt communications or operate at hypersonic speeds.

Traditional cloud architectures consolidated data into centralized environments, but in a fight on the other side of the planet, physics itself becomes a limitation, says Christopher Yates, chief architect at Red Hat.

Systems at the tactical edge must be built for degraded, intermittent and low-bandwidth conditions, where adversaries put out broad-spectrum, electromagnetic interference so data can’t be transmitted, Yates says.

Engineers are designing systems that assume connectivity will fail, and that can cache and secure critical data locally to adapt.

“This way, operators can still have a picture of the battlespace, even if it’s a minute old,” Yates says.

Securing the Edge with Zero-Trust Networking Architecture

Zero-trust networking architecture (ZTNA) is built on the principle that no device, user or application should ever be automatically trusted.

“One of the primary concerns about zero trust is identity,” Yates says. “I should know who this device is talking to and ensure it’s only allowed to talk on these channels to these other devices.”