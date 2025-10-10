Public Sector Agencies Can Get More Out of Microsoft Teams

Microsoft Forms Helps Engage Citizens and Staff

Taking citizen or team feedback is necessary for good governance. Paper surveys or mass emails are outdated and not very effective. Teams simplifies this by building polls directly into Microsoft Forms or third-party applications.

For instance, a government council may wish to seek input on new business. It can:

Hold live polls via virtual town halls

Post detailed surveys in channels within Teams

Discover real-time analysis to inform decisions

This real-time feedback loop fosters transparency and civic engagement, and enables faster, more informed decision-making. Internally, polls enable agile employee feedback on business decisions.

DISCOVER: Flexible, future-proof platforms are improving agency DX.

Microsoft Teams Simplifies Onboarding

Government HR departments struggle to onboard new staff, track personnel information and announce policies. Teams offers centralized tools to simplify these tasks.

For example, an agency bringing on new employees can:

Provide dedicated channels for new employees to view welcome packages, policies and FAQs

Conduct virtual orientations using video, chat and shared documents

Broadcast policy updates or training sessions from a central HR portal

Integrate with HR systems to process leave requests and track submissions

This improves the onboarding process, simplifies communication and reduces HR workload by minimizing email and paperwork.

MORE FROM FEDTECH: Microsoft is helping feds police their AI work.

How Agencies Are Expanding Teams’ Impact

Here are some routine tasks that agencies can tackle with Teams:

1. Internal announcements. Rather than using mass emails, Teams channels can be used by agencies to broadcast announcements and policy changes. Structured by department or subject matter, this provides timely delivery and simple referral.

2. Customer service. While it’s not a complete customer relationship management system, Teams enhances both internal and external service provisioning. IT help desks or HR departments can establish special channels for support issues, develop solutions collaboratively and monitor resolutions. This is further improved by integration with ticketing systems.

3. Events management. Whether for a public forum or an internal training session, Teams can support the whole event lifecycle, including:

Planning with committees using document- and task-sharing

Conducting virtual events using Teams Live Events

Tracking registration and distributing event materials using external integrations

4. Document management. Teams offers integration with SharePoint and OneDrive to support advanced document management, including real-time co-authoring, versioning, secure sharing and easy retrieval. For agencies that handle massive amounts of sensitive data, this is essential.

UP NEXT: Copilot+ PCs enable secure, compliant AI.

Building a Future-Ready Government

Microsoft Teams is more than a virtual meeting room — it’s a catalyst for public sector change. By taking full advantage of its capabilities, the government can transform collaboration across departments, speed service delivery and engage with constituents more effectively. From automating workflows to enhancing transparency and coordinating large projects, Teams facilitates a more responsive, cohesive and citizen-focused government.

Modernizing with Teams isn’t just about new technology, it’s also about changing the way government works in the digital age. Organizations that fully leverage its features will not only improve operational efficiency but also build stronger, more responsive relationships with the communities they serve.