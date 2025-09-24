What Is Device as a Service and How Does It Help Agencies?

Agencies increasingly want a full device lifecycle management approach, also known as Device as a Service (DaaS), to gain budget certainty and the ability to quickly expand or contract their IT asset footprints as needed.

Whether they’re equipping contract personnel or summer interns, agencies can pay a simple monthly fee per device to put a fully provisioned laptop or mobile phone in their hands, with all the kitting and accessories — just log in and go.

Historically, agencies kept unused devices on shelves for months waiting for a period of expansion, but DaaS sees a vendor handle the full lifecycle, including asset tagging, management, provisioning, software updates, repair, decommissioning and sanitation.

Agencies can even establish different device baselines, specifications and configurations for different roles: end users, power users, leadership, developers and IT staff.

