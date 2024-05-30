Zero-Touch Configuration Is an IT Modernization Game Changer

When the U.S. Census Bureau needed new devices for their workers to survey residents across the country, the organization’s IT leaders wanted to ensure the process of getting those tablets was seamless for tens of thousands of employees.

The IT staff didn’t have the resources to install software and set up profiles for each device, nor was it the best use of their time. They needed enumerators to have the devices in their hands so they could hit the streets.

That’s why the bureau turned to CDW: to establish what’s known as a zero-touch configuration, an IT service more agencies should consider at a time when most want to squeeze the most out of each dollar.

For years, agencies have ordered hardware from one vendor, received it, then shipped it off to another vendor who would configure it and then ship it back to agency headquarters. That’s a lot of extra cost and work that IT departments don’t always want to do or have the physical space to handle.

