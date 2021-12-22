How Federal Agencies Can Successfully Undertake a Major Hardware Refresh

Earlier this year, Microsoft unveiled Windows 11, its first major operating system update in six years.

There are several features that could be beneficial to federal agencies, including more direct integration with Microsoft Teams, an easier ability to configure virtual desktops, improved accessibility features and security enhancements that could help Windows devices integrate more easily into zero-trust architectures.

However, it is unlikely that we will see a massive migration to Windows 11 in the near future like we saw with the shift to Windows 10. It took a few years for agencies to roll out Windows 10 ahead of the end of support for Windows 7 in January 2020. Agency IT leaders needed to understand their organizations’ IT requirements and plan for a major upgrade.

As a result, and since Windows 10 is being supported until Oct. 14, 2025, it will likely be two to three years before Windows 11 starts getting widely deployed across the federal government. That timeline may be accelerated by the shift to zero trust for cybersecurity, since Windows 11 includes support for a Trusted Platform Module, an integrated cryptographic key that protects encryption keys, user credentials and sensitive data.

Essentially, TPM gives agencies authentication credentials and ensures that specific endpoints trying to access the network are the correct, validated endpoints.

While it will likely be a few years before agencies need to widely roll out Windows 11, there are some basic steps that IT leaders can take now to prepare — for this or any other major hardware refreshes.

