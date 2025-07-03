3 Challenges to Overcome for AI/ML Adoption in the Federal Government

2. Poor Data Quality and Security Breeds Inaccurate AI
Successful implementation of AI depends on high-quality, well-governed data. Unfortunately, many agencies have challenges with data quality and security. When AI projects are undertaken without sufficient preparation, poor data governance can lead to inaccurate results. Because the federal government deals with time-sensitive operations, such inaccuracies will reduce trust in AI-driven decision-making.
Guaranteeing data readiness requires agencies to establish robust data governance frameworks, improve interoperability across systems and implement best practices for data management.
3. An AI Regulatory Whirlwind Creates Uncertainty
The creation and evolution of AI policy and regulation presents a critical challenge to the adoption of AI in the federal government. Executive orders from the presidential administration may leave agencies facing shifts in regulatory frameworks that could lead to a delay or change in course on AI initiatives. Navigating these uncertainties requires agencies to remain agile and adaptable as they formulate their AI strategies, ensuring compliance with emerging regulations.
