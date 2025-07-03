3 Challenges to Overcome for AI/ML Adoption in the Federal Government

Artificial intelligence and machine learning have the potential to transform government operations, increase efficiency and improve responsiveness across agencies. But AI and ML adoption in the federal government is not without its challenges. Here are three obstacles to overcome.

1. Closing the AI Talent Gap at Agencies

One of the greatest challenges to achieving AI readiness in the federal government is finding proficient AI talent. According to the Government Accountability Office, agencies are struggling to attract and retain skilled AI professionals due to competition with the private sector. The shortage of AI expertise limits agencies’ ability to design, implement and manage AI initiatives effectively.

Addressing this workforce gap requires investments in training existing employees and creating incentives to attract the top AI talent to public service.

