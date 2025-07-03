Close

Jul 02 2025
Software

3 Challenges to Overcome for AI/ML Adoption in the Federal Government

As federal officials embrace artificial intelligence to improve IT systems, a well-considered strategy can ensure a seamless transition.
David Sizemore is solutions architect at CDW⋅G. He has more than 20 years of experience providing technical engineering expertise to federal clients with a focus on using secure collaboration, sensors and artificial intelligence to meet mission requirements.

Artificial intelligence and machine learning have the potential to transform government operations, increase efficiency and improve responsiveness across agencies. But AI and ML adoption in the federal government is not without its challenges. Here are three obstacles to overcome.

1. Closing the AI Talent Gap at Agencies

One of the greatest challenges to achieving AI readiness in the federal government is finding proficient AI talent. According to the Government Accountability Office, agencies are struggling to attract and retain skilled AI professionals due to competition with the private sector. The shortage of AI expertise limits agencies’ ability to design, implement and manage AI initiatives effectively.

Addressing this workforce gap requires investments in training existing employees and creating incentives to attract the top AI talent to public service.

2. Poor Data Quality and Security Breeds Inaccurate AI

Successful implementation of AI depends on high-quality, well-governed data. Unfortunately, many agencies have challenges with data quality and security. When AI projects are undertaken without sufficient preparation, poor data governance can lead to inaccurate results. Because the federal government deals with time-sensitive operations, such inaccuracies will reduce trust in AI-driven decision-making.

Guaranteeing data readiness requires agencies to establish robust data governance frameworks, improve interoperability across systems and implement best practices for data management.

3. An AI Regulatory Whirlwind Creates Uncertainty

The creation and evolution of AI policy and regulation presents a critical challenge to the adoption of AI in the federal government. Executive orders from the presidential administration may leave agencies facing shifts in regulatory frameworks that could lead to a delay or change in course on AI initiatives. Navigating these uncertainties requires agencies to remain agile and adaptable as they formulate their AI strategies, ensuring compliance with emerging regulations.

