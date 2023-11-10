10x’s Digital Experience Projects Are More Public-Facing Than Ever

10x Wants Civil Servants’ ‘Moonshot’ Ideas
While 10x accepts project submissions on a rolling basis, the deadline for its latest funding round is 11:59 p.m. EST on Nov. 30.
The suggested project themes are equity in delivery (to right past wrongs and “bring more fairness” to public service) and reimagining public engagement (to improve government responsiveness to community concerns in digital spaces), Cahoe says. Submissions don’t need to align to either theme, though.
More important, Cahoe says, is that civil servants submit “moonshot” ideas that are “so big, so bold, so ambitious that everyone would be excited.”
Beta.notify.gov is such an idea, allowing federal job applicants to receive status updates on where they are in the process in real time.
“We’re used to that in the private sector,” Cahoe says. “Government isn’t doing that so much.”
10x handed the project off to a team that’s currently looking for agency partners that want to send notifications more broadly.
A phase-one 10x project viewed as another moonshot is inclusive recreation, the idea of making the country’s natural public spaces more accessible to people with disabilities.
“What if all of America's natural public spaces could be enjoyed by absolutely everyone, and everyone — regardless of their need, ability or location — had the tools to find a way to engage with public spaces and parks?” Cahoe asks. “That's a new idea of public engagement.”