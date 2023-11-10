10x’s Digital Experience Projects Are More Public-Facing Than Ever

10x Projects Need a Permanent Home, Sometimes with Industry

Submissions need only be about three sentences or 1,000 characters — no project plan necessary — and submitters can be as involved as they’d like in the creative process, should their idea be chosen. 10x typically selects 10 to 20 ideas out of several hundred each year to fund, which will happen in early 2024.

A project can run up to four phases, with funding going to 10x’s designers and engineers undertaking the work; it’s not a grant. Projects that lose promise or go off the rails won’t advance to the next phase of funding.

“We’re not in the business of long-term software ownership and maintenance,” Cahoe says. “We always want the things that we're developing to live on somewhere else.”

Sometimes, the most sustainable place for a project or product to continue is with an industry partner, he adds.

An example of this is 10x’s growing portfolio of language access and translation projects; it’s investing in a way for translation professionals across agencies to standardize how government content is translated on websites. Languages such as Spanish have multiple dialects, resulting in different translations of agencies’ websites, particularly in the fields of law enforcement and healthcare.

10x wants to create a platform of sorts for canonical glossaries, with healthcare as the first use case, Cahoe says. But rather than building that platform from scratch, phase two of the project involved issuing a request for information from industry on existing commercial tools that could be employed.

“We actually have heard back from some industry folks, some of whom have said, ‘Hey, we have a thing already that can do this for you,’” Cahoe says. “And I think what's even cooler is that some have actually said, ‘Hey, you know, we don't have anything like this, but we can do it for you.’”